UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.5050. Approximately 11,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 264,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

