Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Down 9.3% – Here’s Why

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $12.98. 470,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,285,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bankshares began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 881.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 352.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 19.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

