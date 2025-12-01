CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $51.1270. 443,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,947,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAVA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised shares of CAVA Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.47.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $192,051.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,950.10. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 1,846,775.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 73,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

