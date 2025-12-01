Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.43 and last traded at GBX 0.49. 1,834,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,193,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

