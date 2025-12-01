Grigorios Siokas Purchases 76,360 Shares of Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 76,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $48,870.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,459,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,390.40. This represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Grigorios Siokas bought 55,732 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,111.16.

On Friday, November 21st, Grigorios Siokas purchased 56,080 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $38,134.40.

On Thursday, November 20th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 51,315 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 61,614 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $40,049.10.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COSM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. 353,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,893. Cosmos Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $20.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 5.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 33.19% and a negative net margin of 31.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 133.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,776 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Cosmos Health worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cosmos Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

