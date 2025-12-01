First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,065. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

On Monday, November 3rd, Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $309,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.6%

FIBK stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.02. 1,089,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,844. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.83.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.04%.The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 79.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,833,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,538,000 after acquiring an additional 64,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,915,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,525,000 after buying an additional 1,003,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,495,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 92,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the third quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,950,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,890,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.