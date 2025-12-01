Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 1st (AFLYY, ARLP, CHYM, DHT, DLAKY, MSI, PANL, QCOM, RVLV, SYRE)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, December 1st:
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.
Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Northcoast Research currently has $450.00 price target on the stock.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) was upgraded by analysts at Jones Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by analysts at Arete from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Arete currently has $284.00 target price on the stock.
Unity Software (NYSE:U) was upgraded by analysts at Arete from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.
