Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 1st (AFLYY, ARLP, CHYM, DHT, DLAKY, MSI, PANL, QCOM, RVLV, SYRE)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, December 1st:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Northcoast Research currently has $450.00 price target on the stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) was upgraded by analysts at Jones Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by analysts at Arete from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Arete currently has $284.00 target price on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was upgraded by analysts at Arete from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

