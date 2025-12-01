Coya Therapeutics (COYA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ: COYA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2025 – Coya Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

11/15/2025 – Coya Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2025 – Coya Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Coya Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Coya Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Coya Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Coya Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

