Leggett & Platt Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,313 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 624% compared to the typical volume of 596 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 target price on Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 13.4%

NYSE:LEG traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,427. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

