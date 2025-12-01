Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Trading Up 6.7% – What’s Next?

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.5740. Approximately 2,018,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,927,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. New Street Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other news, Director Lucy Brady purchased 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $251,740.80. This represents a 24.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Voskuil acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,232. This represents a 143.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 33,513 shares of company stock worth $500,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,016,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,029,000 after buying an additional 781,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,080,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,120,000 after acquiring an additional 733,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,861,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,991,000 after acquiring an additional 123,648 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 5,409,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,204.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,174,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

