DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.44. DeFi Technologies shares last traded at $1.3240, with a volume of 4,175,051 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DEFT. Benchmark cut their target price on DeFi Technologies from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Northland Securities set a $2.50 target price on DeFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Trading Down 12.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 105.69%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. DeFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DeFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $87,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DeFi Technologies by 3,123.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,867,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,268 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DeFi Technologies by 600.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 35,415 shares during the last quarter.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.