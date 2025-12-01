IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.81, but opened at $45.18. IREN shares last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 5,269,579 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IREN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IREN in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on IREN from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

IREN Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.51 million. IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. On average, research analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IREN

In other news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,228,000. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the first quarter worth $20,500,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IREN by 1,444.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in IREN by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,032,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in IREN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

