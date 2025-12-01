Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 31,251 shares.The stock last traded at $37.49 and had previously closed at $37.44.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $854.69 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,830,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,263,000 after buying an additional 831,613 shares during the period.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

