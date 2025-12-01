Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 8,961 shares.The stock last traded at $16.57 and had previously closed at $17.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PHAR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Pharming Group Stock Down 6.6%

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -1,633.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.30%.The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million. Pharming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pharming Group worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Articles

