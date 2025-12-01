iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 66,739 shares.The stock last traded at $37.9510 and had previously closed at $37.82.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Up 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02.

Institutional Trading of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 102,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 178,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Company Profile

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

