Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 4,114 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $8.06.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Enagas in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enagas has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

