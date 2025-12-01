Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 4,114 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $8.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Enagas in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enagas has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enagas
Enagas Price Performance
About Enagas
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enagas
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Silver Beat Gold and the S&P in 2025—And What Comes Next
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 Healthcare Names to Watch as Sector Rotation Is in Full Swing
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- NuScale’s Shocking Q3 Was a Bullish Signal in Disguise
Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.