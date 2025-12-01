JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 14,241 shares.The stock last traded at $74.93 and had previously closed at $75.11.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a market cap of $585.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

