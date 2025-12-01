Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,867,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 3,433,023 shares.The stock last traded at $26.7650 and had previously closed at $26.91.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,246,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,276,000 after acquiring an additional 117,866 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 479,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

