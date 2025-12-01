Jemma Elder Acquires 52,631 Shares of Coast Entertainment (ASX:CEH) Stock

Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd (ASX:CEH – Get Free Report) insider Jemma Elder purchased 52,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 per share, with a total value of A$24,999.73.
Coast Entertainment Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coast Entertainment
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Silver Beat Gold and the S&P in 2025—And What Comes Next
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 5 Healthcare Names to Watch as Sector Rotation Is in Full Swing
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- NuScale’s Shocking Q3 Was a Bullish Signal in Disguise
Receive News & Ratings for Coast Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coast Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.