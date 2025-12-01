Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.94, but opened at $23.16. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 986,002 shares.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 103.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1,221.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 37.8% in the first quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

