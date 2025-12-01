Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.22. Bit Digital shares last traded at $2.2450, with a volume of 3,309,666 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTBT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Bit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Bit Digital Stock Down 6.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $716.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 4.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 127.61%.The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Erke Huang sold 410,636 shares of Bit Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $825,378.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,750. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,330,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,477 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $10,385,000. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $7,512,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 42.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after buying an additional 2,638,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

