Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $20.88. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $21.4210, with a volume of 37,450 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Robert J. More sold 246,871 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $4,999,137.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,833,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,626,856.25. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 226.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 190.9% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,879,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,829 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 266.8% during the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 696,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 506,875 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 94.5% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 810,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 393,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 583,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 340,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

