Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $9.64. Nihon Kohden shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 937 shares changing hands.

Nihon Kohden Trading Up 4.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $394.01 million during the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

