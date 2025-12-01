ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.20, but opened at $27.73. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $27.4870, with a volume of 1,434,700 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 14.0%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

