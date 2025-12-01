Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,255 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 328% compared to the typical volume of 760 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MIST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 200,550.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. 2,020,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,771. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $223.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.