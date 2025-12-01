Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.68, but opened at $19.30. Agri Bank China shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 933 shares traded.

Agri Bank China Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $263.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.11.

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Agri Bank China had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.80%.

Agri Bank China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

