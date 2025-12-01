Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.06, but opened at $69.57. Lonza Group shares last traded at $69.63, with a volume of 1,374 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lonza Group
Lonza Group Price Performance
About Lonza Group
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lonza Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Silver Beat Gold and the S&P in 2025—And What Comes Next
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 5 Healthcare Names to Watch as Sector Rotation Is in Full Swing
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- NuScale’s Shocking Q3 Was a Bullish Signal in Disguise
Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.