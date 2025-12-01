Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $9.06. Advantage Energy shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 5,650 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAVVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Advantage Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Natl Bk Canada lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AAVVF

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 9.39%.The business had revenue of $93.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million. Research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.