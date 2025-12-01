Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.73, but opened at $53.25. Recruit shares last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 283 shares trading hands.

Recruit Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.59.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

