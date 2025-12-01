New Fortress Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 19,996 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average volume of 16,023 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,038,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,280,114. The stock has a market cap of $405.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.20. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 24,767,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 367,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,879,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,242 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,132,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after acquiring an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 43.7% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 272.1% during the third quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 5,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,000 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

