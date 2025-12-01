Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.60. Bausch Health Cos shares last traded at $7.1550, with a volume of 1,255,990 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Cos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 6,661.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

