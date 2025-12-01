Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Bank of America

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STNG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of STNG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 196,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,693. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.30. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.01%.The business had revenue of $232.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,153 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 55.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 478.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

