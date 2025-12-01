Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Klaviyo (KVYO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO):

11/28/2025 – Klaviyo was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2025 – Klaviyo was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

11/17/2025 – Klaviyo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/11/2025 – Klaviyo had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Klaviyo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2025 – Klaviyo was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – Klaviyo had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Klaviyo had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Klaviyo had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Klaviyo had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Klaviyo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

11/4/2025 – Klaviyo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

11/1/2025 – Klaviyo is now covered by analysts at Weiss Ratings. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Klaviyo had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Klaviyo was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/21/2025 – Klaviyo is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $127,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 226,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $7,323,457.70. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,826,203 shares of company stock worth $182,108,343. Insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

