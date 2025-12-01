Analyzing Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) and Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Global has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Market Capital has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global and Old Market Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $4.46 billion 0.39 -$657.00 million ($3.69) -2.36 Old Market Capital $13.07 million 2.67 -$5.15 million ($0.32) -16.03

Old Market Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Global. Old Market Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Old Market Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -16.57% -46.60% -5.78% Old Market Capital -21.79% -7.01% -4.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Old Market Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Liberty Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Old Market Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Global and Old Market Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 1 2 0 0 1.67 Old Market Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Liberty Global presently has a consensus target price of $7.85, indicating a potential downside of 9.67%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Old Market Capital.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Old Market Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Old Market Capital

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

