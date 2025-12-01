Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) versus Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Head-To-Head Review

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Marubeni shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marubeni and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marubeni 7.04% 15.11% 6.20% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Marubeni has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Marubeni pays an annual dividend of $2.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Marubeni pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Marubeni and Shanghai Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marubeni 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marubeni and Shanghai Industrial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marubeni $51.16 billion 0.85 $3.32 billion $23.16 11.31 Shanghai Industrial $3.71 billion 0.65 $359.94 million N/A N/A

Marubeni has higher revenue and earnings than Shanghai Industrial.

Summary

Marubeni beats Shanghai Industrial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate. The company also offers insurance, technical, ICT, and logistic services; agri-inputs; fertilizer and crop protection product contracting services; crop protection product formulations; wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials; engineering, procurement, and construction services; and operation and maintenance services. It trades in fertilizers, dairy, agricultural, and marine products; sugar, processed food, beverages raw materials, and commercial use food materials; grains, oilseeds, feed ingredients, compound feeds, fresh and processed meat, petrochemicals, plastics, salts, chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, fertilizer materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; steelmaking raw materials, ferroalloys, nonferrous metals, and steel products; cement and ingots related materials; and petroleum and LPG. The company engages in infrastructure; water; automotive finance; power generation; power service and retail; natural gas; hydrogen; and fuel ammonia businesses. It owns, purchases, operates, leases, sells, and charters aerospace and ship products; leases refrigerated trailers, commercial vehicles, and freight cars; and sells, trades in, leases, finances, and services construction and industrial machinery, and mobility products. The company was founded in 1858 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses. It engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Further, the company involved in the raw materials sourcing business; provision of distribution and supply chain solutions services; and operation and franchise of a network of retail pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holding) Co., Ltd.

