Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.0665, but opened at $39.00. Fresnillo shares last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 5,889 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNLPF shares. HSBC raised shares of Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fresnillo from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fresnillo Trading Up 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

