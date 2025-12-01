The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.00 and last traded at $187.2550, with a volume of 8344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THG. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.83.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.15.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Denise Lowsley sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $293,799.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,141.17. This trade represents a 31.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.