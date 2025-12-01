Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.45 and last traded at C$26.06, with a volume of 213036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cormark cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.59.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The stock has a market cap of C$22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.33, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.36.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

