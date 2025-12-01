Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.4291 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3074.

Solgold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Solgold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

