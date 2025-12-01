K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.43 and last traded at C$20.88, with a volume of 81074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins upgraded K92 Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNT

K92 Mining Trading Down 2.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.29. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.95.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$247.22 million for the quarter. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.7321867 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$165,722.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 170,994 shares in the company, valued at C$3,014,624.22. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.