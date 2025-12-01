Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $14.1560, with a volume of 2379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Shiseido to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Shiseido had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiseido Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.
