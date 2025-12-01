Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.8950, with a volume of 20654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.19 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,553.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

