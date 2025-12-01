Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.1260, with a volume of 27265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Enerflex Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Enerflex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,701,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,093 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 42.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,282,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 351.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 880,358 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,069,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 869,156 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enerflex by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 752,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

