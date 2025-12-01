Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $13.99. Maplight Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 2,150 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Maplight Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maplight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients.

