Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Insider Buys £9,973.95 in Stock

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) insider Rob Thomas acquired 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 345 per share, with a total value of £9,973.95.
Wynnstay Group Stock Performance
WYN stock traded up GBX 17 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 340. The company had a trading volume of 34,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,501. The company has a market cap of £78.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.58. Wynnstay Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 272.11 and a twelve month high of GBX 385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 346.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 354.76.
Wynnstay Group Company Profile
Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.
