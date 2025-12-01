Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Insider Buys £9,973.95 in Stock

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) insider Rob Thomas acquired 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 345 per share, with a total value of £9,973.95.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

WYN stock traded up GBX 17 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 340. The company had a trading volume of 34,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,501. The company has a market cap of £78.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.58. Wynnstay Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 272.11 and a twelve month high of GBX 385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 346.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 354.76.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

