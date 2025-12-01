Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Hafnia had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.84 million.

Hafnia Price Performance

Shares of HAFN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.89. 530,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,671. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Hafnia has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hafnia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Hafnia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hafnia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hafnia by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Hafnia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hafnia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Featured Stories

