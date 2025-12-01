Trustmark Bank Trust Department Has $786,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Trustmark Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 330.2% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $206.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.72. The firm has a market cap of $498.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $207.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.