VestGen Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

VestGen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,538 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 792,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Arete dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $26.73 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

