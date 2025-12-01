Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $15.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gemini Space Station traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 560308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GEMI. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gemini Space Station from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Gemini Space Station from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Get Gemini Space Station alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gemini Space Station

Institutional Trading of Gemini Space Station

Gemini Space Station Trading Down 9.0%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEMI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million.

Gemini Space Station Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Space Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Space Station and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.