Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.29. The company has a market capitalization of $304.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.